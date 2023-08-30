Pokémon Gets 1st Original Live-Action Series About Red/Green Games on October 19

TV Tokyo and The Pokémon Company announced on Wednesday that they will produce the first original live-action drama about the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games titled Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde (Fill Your Pocket with Adventure). The series will premiere in Japan on October 19, and will star Nanase Nishino , who is a fan of Pokémon .

© 「ポケットに冒険をつめこんで」製作委員会

Nishino plays the drama's protagonist Madoka Akagi, who arrives in Tokyo to follow her dream to become a creator, but she finds herself struggling everyday. One day, after almost 20 years, she tries to play Pokémon Red again.

The live-action drama will premiere on TV Tokyo and on other channels on October 19, at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 20 at 12:30 a.m. JST), then on BS TV Tokyo and TV Tokyo 4K on October 24. The series will also stream exclusively on U-NEXT .

The Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games launched in 1996, and has since developed a wide range of media mixes.

Sources: Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde live-action drama's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web