Live-Action I Cannot Reach You Show Reveals 3 More Cast Members, September 19 Debut

TBS announced more cast on Saturday for the live-action series adaptation of Mika 's I Cannot Reach You ( Kimi ni wa Todokanai ) boys-love manga.

© 『君には届かない。』製作委員会

The new cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Ayaka Konno as Mikoto, Yamato's cool younger sister

Toshiyuki Itakura as "Mura-sen," Kakeru and Yamato's homeroom teacher

as "Mura-sen," Kakeru and Yamato's homeroom teacher Tomo Nakai as Akane Tōyama, who has a crush on Kakeru

TBS also announced that while the show will premiere on TBS ' "Drama Stream" programming block on September 26, each episode will debut a week in advance on Netflix , starting on September 19.

Kentarō Maeda and Haru Kashiwagi star in the series as Yamato and Kakeru, respectively. Other cast members inclue Takumi Momose, Reo Matsumoto, and Taketo Tanaka . Masahide Izumi is one of the series' directors, with Mari Hiraki as scriptwriter.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The differences between Yamato and Kakeru couldn't be more obvious. Yamato gets good grades, while Kakeru's are less than average. And while Yamato is very attractive, Kakeru's looks are perfectly average. Not a problem—unless you're in love with your childhood best friend…How in the world can Kakeru make Yamato look at him when Yamato is completely out of his league?!

Mika launched the manga in the Comic pixiv website in November 2018, where it is currently ongoing. Kadokawa will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume on October 27. Yen Press published the sixth volume in December 2022, and will publish the seventh volume in February 2024.



Sources: TBS, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.