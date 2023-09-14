iimAn's Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Manga Ends With 5th Volume

5th volume ships this winter

© iimAn, FUNA, Itsuki Akata, Square Enix

The fourth compiled book volume of's manga adaptation ofand's) novels revealed on Sunday that the manga will end with its fifth volume this winter.

The manga is the second manga adaptation of FUNA and Akata's light novel series. iimAn launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online app in December 2021.

FUNA launched the original novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō!" (Let's Become Novelists!) website in January 2016, and it is ongoing. Taibundo and Earth Star Novel published the first volume in print with illustrations by Itsuki Akata in May 2016. The novels changed publishers to Square Enix in November 2020. Square Enix is publishing the novels from their 14th volume onward. Square Enix published the 18th compiled book volume on March 7. Seven Seas Entertainment published the 16th novel volume in English on July 25.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and later added an English dub .

Nekomint launched the novel series' main manga adaptation on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in August 2016. The fourth compiled volume shipped in Japan in October 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the fourth volume in October 2020.

Yuki Moritaka 's Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventures! ( Watashi, Nichijō wa Heikinchi de tte Itta yo ne! ) four-panel spinoff manga launched on the Comic Earth Star website in July 2019. Earth Star Entertainment published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in March 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment is also releasing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume on January 24.