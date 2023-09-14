My One-Hit Kill Sister Manga Ends

12th volume shipped on Tuesday

© Kenji Taguchi, Konoe, Shogakukan

's manga adaptation of's) novels ended on July 28. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped on Tuesday.

The story follows Asahi Ikusaba, a high-school student who got lost and ended up in another world. He has knowledge of video games and fantasy worlds, but he is weak and does not have any "cheat abilities." He finds his older sister Maya in the other world, and she has the strongest cheat ability and also has a brother complex.

Taguchi ( Ane Log ) launched the manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website and Sunday GX magazine in March 2020.

Konoe launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in December 2019, and ended the story on June 17.

The story inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Taguchi launched the Ane Log manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2012, and ended it in April 2016. Shogakukan published 12 volumes for the manga. The manga previously inspired a drama CD and a fan disc with six Flash anime shorts, as well as three OVA episodes that were bundled with the manga's fifth, sixth, and seventh compiled book volumes.

Source: Shogakukan