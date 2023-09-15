Management of a Novice Alchemist Anime's English Dub Premieres on September 30

©2022 いつきみずほ・ふーみ／KADOKAWA／「新米錬金術師の店舗経営」製作委員会

Shinmai Renkinjutsushi no Tenpo Keiei

Management of Novice Alchemist

announced on Thursday that the television anime of'sor literally, Novice Alchemist's Shop Management) light novel series' Englishwill premiere on September 30 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The English dub cast includes:

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub at Studio ENGI . Marta Bechtol and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the scripts. Jonathan Rodriguez and David Lascoe are in charge of audio engineering. Brent Marshall is in charge of mixing and sound design.

The anime premiered on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS- NTV in October 2022. d Anime Store streamed the anime in Japan. HIDIVE streamed the anime exclusively in the west. Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video on November 28.

The story follows Sarasa, an orphan girl who just graduated from the royal alchemist training school. Having received an isolated shop as a gift from her teacher, she embarks on the leisurely life she long dreamt of as an alchemist. However, what awaits her is a shop more decrepit than she ever imagined, out in the boondocks. As she gathers ingredients, trains herself, and sells goods to become an upstanding alchemist, she tries to lead her very own slow, relaxed alchemist life.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) directed the anime at ENGI , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , I'm Quitting Heroing ) oversaw the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( The Detective Is Already Dead , King's Game The Animation ) designed the characters and serving as chief animation director. Harumi Fuuki ( The Deer King , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , Forest of Piano ) composed the music, and Nippon Columbia produced the music. Aguri Ōnishi performs the opening song "Hajimaru Welcome." Nanaka Suwa performs the ending song "Fine Days."

