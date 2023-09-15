News
Management of a Novice Alchemist Anime's English Dub Premieres on September 30
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The English dub cast includes:
- Brittney Karbowski as Sarasa
- Juliet Simmons as Lorea
- Donna Bella Litton as Iris
- Jade Kelly as Kate
- Molly Searcy as Ophelia
- Alyssa Marek as Maria
- John Swasey as Proctor
- Marcy Bannor as School Director
- Natalie Rial as Ponytail Clerk
- Clint Bickham as Gray Bun Clerk
- Melissa Pritchett as Visiting Alchemist
- Cat Thomas as Teacher Glasses
- Elissa Cuellar as Teacher Ruby
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Sarasa's Father
- Star Carter as Sarasa's Mother
- Elissa Cuellar as Elles
- Melissa Pritchett as Delal
- Ty Mahany as Geberk
- Luis Galindo as Mayor
- Kyle Colby Jones as Gizdo
- Jack Stansbury as Villager Ponytail
- Chris Patton as Villager Poofy Bangs
- Scott Gibbs as Villager Side Fluff
- Matthew David Rudd as Andre
- Scott Gibbs as Gill
- Adam Gibbs as Gray
- John Swasey as Jasper
- Benjamin McLaughlin as Floppy Gatherer
- Clint Bickham as Slick Gatherer
- Jack Stansbury as Hellflame Grizzlies
- Patricia Duran as Leonora
- Chris Patton as Alchemy Sleeze
- Joe Daniels as Dudley
- David Lascoe as Darna
- Sophia Marcelle as Elyn
- Cat Thomas as Frostfang Bats
- Cat Thomas as Flying Squirrel Bunny
- Kyle Colby Jones as Leach Monster
- John Swasey as Yellow Shirt
- Scott Gibbs as Blue Shirt
- Joe Daniels as Gree Dilly
- Samantha Stevens as Filiorne
- Jack Stansbury as Leroy
- Cyrus Rodas as Round Bandit
- Shannon Reed as Scar Bandit
- Clint Bickham as Eyepatch Bandit
- Jay Hickman as Adelbert
- Shannon Emerick as Caterina
- Cyrus Rodas as Salamander
Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub at Studio ENGI. Marta Bechtol and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the scripts. Jonathan Rodriguez and David Lascoe are in charge of audio engineering. Brent Marshall is in charge of mixing and sound design.
The anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS-NTV in October 2022. d Anime Store streamed the anime in Japan. HIDIVE streamed the anime exclusively in the west. Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video on November 28.
The story follows Sarasa, an orphan girl who just graduated from the royal alchemist training school. Having received an isolated shop as a gift from her teacher, she embarks on the leisurely life she long dreamt of as an alchemist. However, what awaits her is a shop more decrepit than she ever imagined, out in the boondocks. As she gathers ingredients, trains herself, and sells goods to become an upstanding alchemist, she tries to lead her very own slow, relaxed alchemist life.
Hiroshi Ikehata (Kiratto Pri☆Chan, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You) directed the anime at ENGI, and Shigeru Murakoshi (Zombie Land Saga, I'm Quitting Heroing) oversaw the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō (The Detective Is Already Dead, King's Game The Animation) designed the characters and serving as chief animation director. Harumi Fuuki (The Deer King, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, Forest of Piano) composed the music, and Nippon Columbia produced the music. Aguri Ōnishi performs the opening song "Hajimaru Welcome." Nanaka Suwa performs the ending song "Fine Days."
Source: HIDIVE