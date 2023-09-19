Precure All-Stars F Earns Franchise-High Opening Weekend Box Office

Film earns 437 million yen in opening weekend

, the 20th anniversary film in thecrossover anime film series, sold about 357,000 tickets to earn 437 million yen (about US$2.96 million) at the Japanese box office in its opening three-day weekend from last Friday to Sunday. This is the highest opening weekend box office for the

As of Monday, the film continued on to sell about 488,000 tickets to earn 591 million yen (about US$4 million) in its first four days.

Eiga Precure All Stars F opened on September 15, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise 's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.

Ikimono-gakari performs the theme song "Ureshikute" (I'm Happy). Ami Ishii and Machico , who have previously sung for the series, perform the opening theme song "For F." Singers from various seasons of the Precure franchise — including Chihaya Yoshitake , Carin Isobe , Rie Kitagawa , Yuri Komagata , and Kanako Miyamoto — perform an insert song .

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories .

A new Precure film will open in 2024.

