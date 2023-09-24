Tokyo Game Show 2023 Draws 243,238 Attendees

Attendance numbers almost double that of last year

Tokyo Game Show 2023 reported an in-person attendance of 243,238 over the course of four days (September 21-24). The number is almost double the attendance of last year's show, and approaches 2019's in-person attendance of 262,076.

The first public day (September 23) had the biggest number of in-person attendees with 96,033, followed by the second public day (September 24) with 77,390 attendees. 33,706 people attended on the first business day (September 21), and 36,109 attended on the second business day (September 22).

Tokyo Game Show 2023 was held with the theme "Games in Motion, the World in Revolution." At the in-person venue, 787 companies and organizations from 44 countries and regions exhibited their latest products. For the online portion, a total of 25 online streaming programs, including the Japan Game Awards ceremony, were viewable on Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube , Twitter, and Twitch accounts, as well as online platforms such as niconico and Steam 's TGS Special Venue.

Next year's Tokyo Game Show will run from September 26 to 29 with the in-person venue again at Makuhari Messe .

Source: Press release