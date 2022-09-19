Tokyo Game Show 2022 Draws 138,192 Attendees

Amount is roughly half of 2019 attendance levels

Tokyo Game Show 2022 reported an in-person attendance of 138,192 over the course of four days (September 15-18). That is roughly half of 2019's in-person attendance of 262,076.

The first public day (September 17) had the biggest number of in-person attendees with 47,236. 23,051 people attended on September 15 and 21,066 attended on September 16. 40,291 people attended on September 18.

The staff will announce the total viewers of official online streaming programs and total visitors to Tokyo Game Show VR 2022 soon.

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 was held as a hybrid online and in-person event, with the theme "Nothing Stops Gaming." At the in-person venue, 605 companies and organizations from 37 countries and regions exhibited their latest products. For the online portion, a total of 37 online streaming programs, including the Japan Game Awards ceremony, were viewable on Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube , Twitter, and Twitch accounts, as well as online platforms such as niconico and Steam 's TGS Special Venue.

Tokyo Game Show canceled 2020's in-person event and held an online event instead from September 23 to 27 of that year. Tokyo Game Show was similarly online-only for 2021 (although it did have an in-person component for press and influencers at Makuhari Messe).

Next year's Tokyo Game Show will run from September 21 to 24 with the in-person venue again at Makuhari Messe.

Source: Tokyo Game Show