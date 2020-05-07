Tokyo Game Show Cancels 2020 Event Due to COVID-19 (Updated)

Convention considers online replacement of September event

The official website for the Tokyo Game Show convention announced on Friday that it has canceled its planned event later this year out of concern for attendees, exhibitors, and staff in light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The event is currently considering ways to hold an online event.

The event was scheduled to take place at Chiba's Makuhari Messe center on September 24 to 27.

The most recent Tokyo Game Show event took place last September, and drew 262,076 attendees over the course of four days. That is less than 2018's 298,690, the highest attendance on record, but more than 2017's attendance of 254,311.

Source: Tokyo Game Show's website

Update: While the Japanese announcement states that the staff is "considering ways to hold [the event] online," the English announcement states more definitively that the event "is now planned to take place online."