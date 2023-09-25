Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, Visual, Cast, Staff, 2024 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kiraku Kishima 's Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha, Saikyō Party ni Shinu Hodo Kitaerarete Muteki ni Naru (The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible) novel series revealed on Tuesday a teaser video, visual, cast, staff, and 2024 premiere.

©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

The anime stars:

Takuya Satō as Rick Gladiator

©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

Saori Ōnishi as Reanette Elfelt

©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

Kenta Miyake as Broughston Ashorc

©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mizett Eldwarf

©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

Misaki Kuno as Alicerette Draqul

©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company . Kasumi Tsuchida ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is handling series composition. Mari Eguchi is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) is composing the music. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director.

The "shōnen story aimed at middle-aged readers" follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk who strives to become an adventurer. Common sense says that it is best to start the path of an adventurer at a young age, as it takes training to gain magical powers. However, Rick is starting after he turned 30. Thanks to working with Orichalcum Fist, a legendary party of the most powerful adventurers in the land, he already lived an unimaginable life with top-ranking fighting abilities. With skills honed by literal "Monster-class" masters from dragons to vampires, Rick takes on one elite adventurer after another.

HJ Novels published the first novel volume with illustrations by Tea ( Villainess Level 99 ) in December 2018, and the 12th volume shipped on June 19. Ken Ogino ( Lady Justice ) has been serializing a manga adaptation on Comic Fire since November 2019. Hobby Japan published the seventh compiled book volume on April 1, and it will publish the eighth volume on Friday.