Seven Seas Licenses Marriage to Kitsune-sama, Monster Cats Manga

Seven Seas will release the single volume of Ken Homerun's Marriage to Kitsune-sama ( Okitsune-sama ni Totsugimashite ) boys-love manga in June 2024. The company describes the story:

Every few decades, the town of Hokutochou sends a human up the mountain to marry one of the fox spirits who reside above them–and Inaho has always longed for that role. When he comes of age, he ascends to his new home and meets his handsome new husband: a kitsune lord named Subaru. Subaru has been watching Inaho for a long time and is pleased to receive his new spouse. But before this supernatural marriage can enter its honeymoon stage, Inaho learns that Subaru is stuck with an unfortunate curse. This fox spirit wants to eat up his beloved: literally! Can Inaho and Subaru find a way to break the curse and save their relationship?

The manga launched in 2022. The single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in January.



Shinimodori no Mahо̄ Gakkо̄ Seikatsu wo, Moto Koibito to Prologue kara (Tadashi Kо̄kando wa Zero

Oriana, a seventeen-year-old magic student, suddenly dies alongside her boyfriend, Vincent. However, she returns from death in the body of her seven-year-old self with the memories of her past life intact–except for the knowledge of what killed her. She fantasizes for years about reuniting with her beloved, but when they finally meet, Vincent doesn't remember her! Can she make Vincent fall in love with her again and avoid the death that started this mysterious time loop?

will publish the first volume of, and's) manga in July 2024. The company describes the manga:

The manga debuted in January 2022, and it adapts the Return from Death: I Kicked the Bucket and Now I'm Back at Square One With a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me light novel series.



Is it a banshee, a yeti, a gorgon, or...a cat? Monster Cats are a purrfect new breed of familiar furry friends crossed with freaky fun! If you think life with regular cats can get complicated, wait till you see what it's like for people who live with these charming supernatural pets.

will release's) manga in color in May 2024, and it describes the story:

Pandania launched the manga in 2021. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on April 4.



