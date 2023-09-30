Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict's Promo Video Reveals 2024 Release

Part 2 of anime aired in July

Viz Media unveiled a promotional video, a new key visual, and the 2024 release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict on Saturday. The key visual features Ishida in his Quincy outfit.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot, Viz Media

The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) premiered in the United States on Hulu , Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ on July 8.

The anime's first cours ended in December with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The show premiered in October 2022 in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and is streaming on 20+ services in Japan, including Hulu and Disney+ . Viz Media began streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. later that month. The English dub of the anime premiered on Hulu on November 4. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print. The manga has 130 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014. Crunchyroll and Tubi TV are no longer streaming the original series, but Hulu is streaming the series.

The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs. Additionally, the franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

