The Eminence in Shadow: Shadow Gaiden Manga Ends

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine published the final chapter of the Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) manga by Seta U on Tuesday. The sixth volume will ship on October 26.

The spinoff manga is based on Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! ) light novels. Seta U launched the manga in the magazine in July 2019.

Aizawa began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2018. Kadokawa published the fifth volume in December. Yen Press publishes the series in English and released the fourth volume in June 2022.

Yen Press describes the story:

Shadowbrokers are those who go unnoticed, posing as unremarkable people, when in truth, they control everything from behind the scenes. Sid wants to be someone just like that more than anything, and something as insignificant as boring reality isn't going to get in his way! He trains in secret every single night, preparing for his eventual rise to power—only to denied his destiny by a run-of-the-mill (yet deadly) traffic accident. But when he wakes up in a another world and suddenly finds himself at the head of an actual secret organization doing battle with evil in the shadows, he'll finally get a chance to act out all of his delusional fantasies!

The light novels inspired a separate manga adaptation by Anri Sakano that launched in Comp Ace in December 2018. Kadokawa shipped volume 11 in May. Yen Press also publishes the manga in English. Volume 8 ships in English on November 21.

The series has been adapted into an anime, with the first season premiering in October 2022. Season 2 will premiere on October 4.

