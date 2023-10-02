Crunchyroll to Simulcast B-PROJECT Passion*Love Call Anime

1st episode debuts on Monday

B-PROJECT Passion*Love Call

announced on Sunday that it will stream, the theidol's third anime season , as it airs in Japan. The first episode will stream on Monday, October 2 at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. EDT).will stream the series under the title

Crunchyroll describes the story of the third season:

The idol unit " B-PROJECT " has successfully completed their second JAPAN Dome live concert, and changes are afoot at the major record company "Gandara Music." Tsubasa Sumizora, who works as an A&R, will now oversee not only "KITA-KORE," "THRIVE," "MooNs," and "KiLLER KiNG" but also a new artist from a different genre named "Ultras." The synergy created from the meeting of B-PROJECT and Ultras is now resonating with a thrilling and passionate "love call"!

The series will premiere in Japan on October 2 on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and AT-X , and will then air on BS- NTV on October 5.

The new season will feature the returning staff and cast, but Asahi Production is handling production, instead of A-1 Pictures or BN Pictures as in previous seasons. The main staff includes:

B-PROJECT is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)