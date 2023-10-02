Yen Audio Reveals Ishura Light Novels' English Audiobook Cast

Image courtesy of Yen Audio © Keiso, Kureta, Kadokawa

Yen Audio announced on Monday that the English audiobooks of'slight novels will launch on October 10, and they will feature the voices ofand

Guerrero will voice all 15 male characters, and Bauer will voice all 11 female characters.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

Keito began serializing the series on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kureta provides illustrations for the novels. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2019. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history. Kadokawa published the seventh volume in February. The fifth volume will ship in English on November 21.

Meguri launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2021.

The novels inspired an anime adaptation, which is slated for release in January 2024 and will stream on Disney+ exclusively worldwide.

Source: Press release





