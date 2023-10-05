News
Original Live-Action Series About Pokémon Red/Green Streams Trailer
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde (Fill Your Pocket with Adventure), TV Tokyo and The Pokémon Company's first original live-action drama about the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games, began streaming a trailer on Thursday.
🧢#ポケットに冒険をつめこんで🚶 10/19(木) 深夜24:30〜 出発💨
1️⃣大ボリューム‼️ 100秒トレーラー解禁👏
2️⃣各登場人物の元になった #ポケモン も解禁！
#ポケつめ #西野七瀬 #笠松将 #長谷川朝晴 #平野綾 #世古口凌 #渡邉斗翔 #塚地武雅 #内田理央 #佐藤江梨子 #柳葉敏郎(@poketsume)October 5
The series will premiere in Japan on October 19, and will star Nanase Nishino, who is a fan of Pokémon.
The cast also includes Show Kasamatsu, Tomoharu Hasegawa, Aya Hirano, Ryō Sekoguchi, Towa Watanabe, Muga Tsukaji, Rio Uchida, Eriko Sato, and Toshiro Yanagiba.
Nishino plays the drama's protagonist Madoka Akagi, who arrives in Tokyo to follow her dream to become a creator, but she finds herself struggling everyday. One day, after almost 20 years, she tries to play Pokémon Red again.
The live-action drama will premiere on TV Tokyo and on other channels on October 19, at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 20 at 12:30 a.m. JST), then on BS TV Tokyo and TV Tokyo 4K on October 24. The series will also stream exclusively on U-NEXT.
The Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games launched in 1996, and has since developed a wide range of media mixes.
Source: Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde game's Twitter account