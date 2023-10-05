Original Live-Action Series About Pokémon Red/Green Streams Trailer

Series premieres in Japan on October 19

The official Twitter account for Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde (Fill Your Pocket with Adventure), TV Tokyo and The Pokémon Company 's first original live-action drama about the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games, began streaming a trailer on Thursday.

The series will premiere in Japan on October 19, and will star Nanase Nishino , who is a fan of Pokémon .

The cast also includes Show Kasamatsu , Tomoharu Hasegawa , Aya Hirano , Ryō Sekoguchi , Towa Watanabe , Muga Tsukaji , Rio Uchida , Eriko Sato, and Toshiro Yanagiba .

Nishino plays the drama's protagonist Madoka Akagi, who arrives in Tokyo to follow her dream to become a creator, but she finds herself struggling everyday. One day, after almost 20 years, she tries to play Pokémon Red again.

The live-action drama will premiere on TV Tokyo and on other channels on October 19, at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 20 at 12:30 a.m. JST), then on BS TV Tokyo and TV Tokyo 4K on October 24. The series will also stream exclusively on U-NEXT .

The Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games launched in 1996, and has since developed a wide range of media mixes.