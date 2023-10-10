Snack Basue Anime Reveals TV Airing After December, Cast, Staff

The official website for the anime of Forbidden Shibukawa 's Snack Basue manga revealed on Wednesday that the anime will be a television anime, and also unveiled a new visual, cast, staff and December preview events for the anime.

Minoru Ashina ( Isekai Quartet , Kaiju Girls , Nights with a Cat ) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai , and is also writing and supervising the series' scripts, as well as serving as animation director. Tomiyama is the character designer and the chief animation director. Jun'ichi Ōkubo is the compositing director of photography. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director, while Yuji Furuya is credited for sound effects. Bit Groove Promotion is credited for sound production. Shōta Kowashi is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is credited for music production.

The cast will appear at two December 10 preview screenings of the first two episodes at Tokyo's Cine Libre Ikebukuro theater, followed by a December 24 "Christmas Showdown pre-broadcast event" at Tokyo's Asagaya Loft A venue.

The gag comedy manga centers on a bar in Sapporo's North 24th neighborhood, five stations away from the Susukino business district. There, the bar's proprietor, junior proprietor, odd regular customers, and its share of walk-ins recount their strange lives.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 19.