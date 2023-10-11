Seven Seas Licenses Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji, My Wandering Warrior Eating Disorder, More Manga

Also: Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown , Stay By My Side After the Rain

My Wandering Warrior Eating Disorder

Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown

Stay By My Side After the Rain

Tokyo Revengers : A Letter from Keisuke Baji

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the, andmanga.

Seven Seas will publish Nagata Kabi's My Wandering Warrior Eating Disorder ( Meisо̄ Senshi Nagata Kabi: Gourmet de Go! ) on October 26 digitally as an ebook exclusive. The company describes the story:

This new diary comic details the complexities of Nagata Kabi's fraught relationship with food, from eating disorders and habits to food preparation, with unflinching and detailed honesty. This short manga was written after My Wandering Warrior Existence and was only released on digital platforms in Japan. Seven Seas will be publishing the manga in English as an ebook exclusive before the release of the book written after it– My Pancreas Broke, But My Life Got Better –in order to preserve the chronological timeline of new entries in Nagata Kabi's powerful autobiographical series.

Nagata launched the manga on Futabasha 's Web Action manga website in February 2021.



Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown

Royal Tailor: О̄kyū no Saihо̄shi

Hana's lifelong dream is to become a tailor and make wonderful clothes for people of all the different fantasy races. However, in a world where humans are discriminated against, even getting work as a seamstress is a struggle. When a handsome, mysterious prince offers her a job, it seems like Hana's fortunes might finally be changing for the better!

will release the first volume of Nakasane Nowaki's) in June 2024, and it describes the story:

Nowaki debuted the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in 2021. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in January.



Stay By My Side After the Rain

Ameagari no Bokura ni Tsuite

Kanade is an office worker who's unfulfilled in life...and keeps the fact that he's gay a secret. Everything changes when he reunites with an old classmate from high school: Mashiro, the boy Kanade secretly liked back in his youth. Mashiro's arrival seems to bring new sunlight to Kanade's dreary life. As they get to know each other again as adults, could this be Kanade's chance to find love with the one who got away?

will publish the first volume of's) manga in April 2024. It describes the manga:

RAKURA launched the manga in Ichijinsha and pixiv 's Comic POOL manga website in August 2019. The second and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2020.



Tokyo Revengers : A Letter from Keisuke Baji

Tokyo Revengers ~Baji Keisuke Kara no Tegami~

From the fateful moment they met to their brutal parting, the full story of Chifuyu Matsuno and Keisuke Baji is revealed at last! Racked by grief after a recent battle with Valhalla, Chifuyu receives an unexpected letter that will change everything. This spin-off series to Tokyo Revengers is currently available in English from Kodansha USA on the K MANGA digital platform. Seven Seas will publish the series in print for the first time in oversized paperbacks with new lettering, and will also release the volumes in ebook editions on other digital platforms.

will launch the first volume ofand Yukinori Natsukawaguchi's) spinoff manga in August 2024. The company describes the manga:

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine and on the Magazine Pocket app in July 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on May 17, and it will publish the fourth volume on October 17.



