The staff for the television anime of Tо̄ko Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu 's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! ( Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijō wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyū Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu o Mankitsu Suru ) light novel series debuted the first promotional video and first key visual for the anime on Sunday. The staff also announced more cast members, the anime's opening theme song "Another Birthday" by Toki and ending theme song "Kienai" by THE BINARY, and January 2024 premiere.

Mariya Ise will play the character of Theodor August Hein and Shunichi Toki will play Oliver Laurents Friedheim.

The anime will premiere in 2024 and will stream on Crunchyroll in the west.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptations. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the novels:

Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy. But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince…the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience and skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true!

Kazuya Iwata ( Yōjo Shachō R ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI and HORNETS . Touko Machida ( Smile Down the Runway , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Kenichi Ōnuki ( Golden Kamuy , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is designing the characters, with Wakako Yoshida , Minoru Tanaka , and Chisa Shibata as sub-character designers. Hideki Inoue and Tōru Imanishi are the main animators. Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music.