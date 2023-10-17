Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Franchise Gets Browser Game With Global Release

© 鬼ノ城ミヤ・オーバーラップ／Lv2からチートだった製作委員会

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Reverse Dive

The live-streamed "10th Anniversary Memorial Festival! Overlap Bunko All-Star Assemble Special" program announced on Sunday that the G123 platform will host a browser game of's) light novel series and anime adaptation. G123's English website reports that themassively multi-player online role-playing game will get a worldwide release.

Kinojo began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, until they stopped posting on the site in November 2019. Overlap began publishing the story in edited print volumes with art by Katagiri , beginning with the first volume in December 2016. Overlap will publish the 16th novel volume on October 25.

J-Novel Club is publishing the series in English, and will release the 12th volume on December 15. J-Novel Club describes the story:

The Magical Kingdom of Klyrode summons hundreds of heroes from other worlds every year to fight in their war against the Dark One and his army of powerful demons. Banaza is one of those heroes, summoned from the Royal Capital Paluma, but something's not right—Banaza is only an average merchant. He has no magic, no fighting ability, and his stats are abysmal. Worse, a mishap leaves him unable to return home! Rejected as a hero and stranded in another world, abandoned to the far reaches of the kingdom by a cruel king who just wants him gone, Banaza's fate looks pretty bleak. But what will happen once the failed hero candidate finds himself with super cheat powers once he hits level two?

Sunday's live-streamed program also announced that the light novel series is inspiring a television anime that will debut in 2024.

Itomachi launched a manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo manga website in January 2019, and will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on October 25.