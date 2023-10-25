News
Detective Pikachu Franchise Gets Anime Short by Polygon Pictures
posted on by Alex Mateo
"Detective Pikachu & the Mystery of the Missing Flan" debuted on Wednesday
The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming on Wednesday a new CG anime short for the Detective Pikachu spinoff franchise titled "Detective Pikachu & the Mystery of the Missing Flan" (Meitantei Pikachu: Kareinaru Morning Routine). Polygon Pictures animated the short.
Detective Pikachu Returns, the new Switch game in the franchise, launched on October 6.
Nintendo describes the game:
Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu who calls himself a great detective. This Pikachu may have a self-assured attitude and talk like a middle-aged man, but he somehow manages to keep his lovable charm. Together with his partner Tim Goodman, this great detective duo cracks several cases with the help of the many Pokémon and people who live in Ryme City.
The first Detective Pikachu game shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2016 and launched in the West in March 2018. The game inspired the live-action Pokémon Detective Pikachu film in 2019, which as a planned sequel.
Sources: Official Pokémon YouTube channel, Comic Natalie