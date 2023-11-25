News
Rinkai! Women's Cycling Project Unveils More Cast, Anime's TV Debut Next Spring
posted on by Egan Loo
The official Twitter account for the Rinkai! project announced on Saturday that the project's anime will begin airing and streaming next spring. The anime will run on the Tokyo MX and BS Fuji channels, and it will also stream on U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and other services in Japan.
The project has also been introducing more characters and their voice cast members since the anime's announcement in March:
Saika Kitamori as Sachi Nagoya
Riho Sugiyama as Kinusa Takamatsu
Minami Hinata as Ai Kumamoto
Rico Sasaki as Tsutsuji Kurume
The story centers on the sport of women's cycling, which debuted in Japan shortly after World War II. However, organized competitions folded after just 15 years and laid dormant for several decades. Then the Rinkai League launched to revive the sport.
The previously announced cast members are:
Azusa Aoi as Nana Hiratsuka
The project's manga series will launch on the Manga Bang! service.
Sources: Rinkai! project's X (formerly Twitter) account via Yaraon!