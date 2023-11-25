Rinkai! Women's Cycling Project Unveils More Cast, Anime's TV Debut Next Spring

The official Twitter account for the Rinkai! project announced on Saturday that the project's anime will begin airing and streaming next spring. The anime will run on the Tokyo MX and BS Fuji channels, and it will also stream on U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and other services in Japan.

© RINKAI Project

The project has also been introducing more characters and their voice cast members since the anime's announcement in March:

© RINKAI Project

The story centers on the sport of women's cycling, which debuted in Japan shortly after World War II. However, organized competitions folded after just 15 years and laid dormant for several decades. Then the Rinkai League launched to revive the sport.

The previously announced cast members are:

Umino Kawamura as Izumi Itō as Izumi Itō Azusa Aoi as Nana Hiratsuka

The project's manga series will launch on the Manga Bang! service.