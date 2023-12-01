Kore Yamazaki's Ancient Magus' Bride, 'Ghost and Witch' Manga Resume in December Under New Publisher

Works now publishes both manga in Comic Growl (formerly ComicWeb) website

The Ancient Magus' Bride

Ghost and Witch

announced on Friday that'sandmanga will move toWorks' Comic Growl (formerly ComicWeb) manga website later this month.will launch its new arc "Shishigari" (Beast Hunting, previously announced with the title "Kemono") on the website on December 21, whilewill similarly resume the next day on December 22.

In a statement on her Twitter account, Yamazaki expressed her thanks to The Ancient Magus' Bride previous publisher Mag Garden .

Bushiroad established Bushiroad Works on July 3. Bushiroad Works is in charge of publishing magazines and books, planning and operating comic websites, and creating new intellectual property (IP).

Both The Ancient Magus' Bride and Ghost and Witch went on hiatus on March 12 earlier this year.

Yamazaki launched the The Ancient Magus' Bride manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2013, but the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The manga then moved to the publisher's Monthly Comic Garden magazine. Yamazaki ended the manga's "Gakuin" (College) arc as the manga went on hiatus. Bushiroad will publish the manga's 20th compiled book volume in April 2024 with both a regular and first print limited edition with included drama CD. Bushiroad will also reprint the manga's short story collection.

Yamazaki launched Ghost and Witch on the Manga Doa app in September 2021. The manga's first volume shipped on March 10. Bushiroad will publish the manga's second volume in April 2024.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the The Ancient Magus' Bride manga in English. Seven Seas is also releasing several spinoff manga and supplement books in the series.

The main manga's first animated adaptation was the The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star OVA in 2017, followed by the first television anime season that premiered in Japan in 2017, the three-episode The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD from 2021 to 2022, and then the second television anime season that premiered on April 6. The second season's second half premiered on October 5.