The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids Anime Reveals More Cast, Promo Video, January 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Makoto Kisaragi 's manga of Ryūta Kijima and Sando 's The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids ( Saikyō Tank no Meikyū Kōryaku ) light novel series revealed more cast, a main promotional video, a main visual, and the January 6 premiere on Friday.

© 木嶋隆太・イマジカインフォス・如月命／SQUARE ENIX・「最強タンクの迷宮攻略」製作委員会

The new cast includes (character name spellings are not confirmed):

The 2.5D six-member unit Ireisu will perform both the opening theme song "Brave" and the ending theme song "Yume no naka de" (Inside a Dream).

© 木嶋隆太・イマジカインフォス・如月命／SQUARE ENIX・「最強タンクの迷宮攻略」製作委員会

The anime will air onTV,, and 22 other affiliated stations in the "!!!" programming block.

The anime stars:

Mitsutaka Noshitani ( A Predator in a Skirt , Even a Dad Still Wants It... ) is directing the anime at STUDIO POLON . Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle is in charge of the series scripts. Taihei Nagai ( Even a Dad Still Wants It... Crazy Over His Fingers ) is designing the characters. Victor Entertainment is credited for music.

Square Enix is publishing the novels' manga adaptation by Makoto Kisaragi on its Manga UP! Global service and through Comikey , and it describes the story:

Rud is a tank of the Hero's Party and is said to have the highest defense ever in history. The party often does labyrinth raids, but to Rud, it means more than just a raid. To cure his beloved sister's illness, he is in search for the wish-granting treasure that might be hidden in those labyrinths. But one day, the arrogant hero kicks him from the party after an unsuccessful raid attempt, blaming it on his skills whose effects he is still unaware of. Without nowhere else to go and nothing to do, he decides to return to his hometown, where his sister is waiting. On his way there, he saves a girl who was being attacked by a monster. Unexpectedly, this girl has an extremely rare skill called "Appraisal". Thanks to her skill, Rud is able to discover the truth behind his unknown skills, which turn out to be very powerful skills. With a defense of 9999 and powerful skills, thus begins the adventure of the strongest tank, Rud!

Kijima launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2018, and ended it in February 2021. Shufunotomo published the story's first print volume with illustrations by Sando in April 2019, and published the fifth novel volume on February 25.

Kisaragi launched the novels' manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in 2019. Square Enix specifically describes the anime as an adaptation of the manga, as opposed to a direct adaptation of the original light novel series.