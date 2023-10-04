The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids Fantasy Novels & Manga Get TV Anime in January 2024

Square Enix announced on Thursday that Makoto Kisaragi 's manga of Ryūta Kijima and Sando 's The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids ( Saikyō Tank no Meikyū Kōryaku ) light novel series is itself inspiring a television anime. The anime will premiere on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations in the " Animazing !!!" programming block next January. The anime's official website unveiled the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main three cast members, and staff.

© 木嶋隆太・イマジカインフォス・如月命／SQUARE ENIX・「最強タンクの迷宮攻略」製作委員会

The cast includes:

Jun Kasama as Rud



© 木嶋隆太・イマジカインフォス・如月命／SQUARE ENIX・「最強タンクの迷宮攻略」製作委員会

Kaede Hondo as Nin



© 木嶋隆太・イマジカインフォス・如月命／SQUARE ENIX・「最強タンクの迷宮攻略」製作委員会

Kana Ichinose as Luna



© 木嶋隆太・イマジカインフォス・如月命／SQUARE ENIX・「最強タンクの迷宮攻略」製作委員会

Mitsutaka Noshitani ( A Predator in a Skirt , Even a Dad Still Wants It... ) is directing the anime at Studio Polon. Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle is in charge of the series scripts. Taihei Nagai ( Even a Dad Still Wants It... Crazy Over His Fingers ) is designing the characters. Victor Entertainment is credited for music.

© Makoto Kisaragi, Ryūta Kijima, Square Enix

Square Enix

Makoto Kisaragi

Rud is a tank of the Hero's Party and is said to have the highest defense ever in history. The party often does labyrinth raids, but to Rud, it means more than just a raid. To cure his beloved sister's illness, he is in search for the wish-granting treasure that might be hidden in those labyrinths. But one day, the arrogant hero kicks him from the party after an unsuccessful raid attempt, blaming it on his skills whose effects he is still unaware of. Without nowhere else to go and nothing to do, he decides to return to his hometown, where his sister is waiting. On his way there, he saves a girl who was being attacked by a monster. Unexpectedly, this girl has an extremely rare skill called "Appraisal". Thanks to her skill, Rud is able to discover the truth behind his unknown skills, which turn out to be very powerful skills. With a defense of 9999 and powerful skills, thus begins the adventure of the strongest tank, Rud!

is publishing the novels' manga adaptation byin itsand through , and it describes the story:

Kijima launched the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2018, and ended in February 2021. Shufunotomo published the story's first print volume with illustrations by Sando in April 2019, and published the fifth novel volume on February 25.

Kisaragi launched the novels' manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in 2019. Square Enix will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Friday. Square Enix specifically describes the anime as an adaptation of the manga, as opposed to a direct adaptation of the original light novel series.