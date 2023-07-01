Comikey Adds 11 Titles from Media Do, Square Enix This Month

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Comikey announced 11 new manga titles from Media Do and Square Enix during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday. The titles will be added throughout July, and include:

Comikey also announced that it has partnered with D&C Webtoon to add 12 South Korean webtoons to its service by the end of the year. The company also announced that it has partnered with Japanese webtoon studios, but did not reveal which studios it has partnered with.

Comikey also added the following Chinese titles from its new Chinese publishing partner AkeCulture: Mommy, Where's My Daddy?; She Had You at Hello; Cute Baby Arrives: Mommy is Super Fierce!; A Marriage for Sale; Wolf Billionaire's Sweet Love; Falling for My Former Wife; Counterattack of a Scheming Princess; Good Morning Miss Fu; Prince's Pampered Wife; Invincible Beautiful Doctor: Prince, Be My Man; Bllionaire's Masked Bride , and CEO's Sudden Proposal .

Comikey also stated its eBooks are now available on Amazon , with more eBook retailers to come including BookWalker Global, Rakuten Global, Nook, Apple Books, and Google Play .