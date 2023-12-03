Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Anime's New Video Unveils Mulasaki-Ima's Ending Song, January 6 Debut

Mulasaki-Ima created "Gakkyū Nisshi" song just for upcoming anime

Aniplex began streaming a new promotional video for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga , the new anime based on Kazue Katō 's Blue Exorcist manga, on Sunday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "Gakkyū Nisshi" (Class Diary) that Mulasaki-Ima created specifically for the anime.

The video also announces that the anime will premiere on January 6 at 24:30 (effectively, January 7 at 12:30 a.m. JST or January 6 at 10:30 a.m. EST).

The anime is based on volumes 10-15 of Katō's original manga, and it features a returning cast. It will premiere in January 2024

Daisuke Yoshida is directing the anime at Studio VOLN , and Toshiya Ono is overseeing the series scripts. Yurie Oohigashi is the character designer and chief animation director, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the music.

The rock band UVERworld is contributing the opening theme song "Eye's Sentry."

Katō launched themanga inin 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.

