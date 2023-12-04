News
Hunter x Hunter Manga Gets 2nd Stage Play in March 2024
posted on by Anita Tai
The first 2024 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump revealed on Monday that Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter manga is inspiring a second stage play in March and April, 2024.
Hunter X Hunter Stage 2 will run at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from March 16-31 and at the Umeda Arts Theater Dramacity in Osaka from April 6-14. Akira Yamazaki is writing and directing the play, and Gō Sakabe is composing the music.
The play will star:
- Shion Ōtomo as Gon
- Nichika Akutsu as Killua
- Yūki Ogoe as Kurapika
- Shōri Kondō as Leorio
- Mitsu Murata as Nobunaga
- Raima Hiramatsu as Feitan
- Yūka Akino as Machi
- Shōgo Tazuru as Finks
- Yoshinari Oribe as Shalnark
- Yuria Satō as Shizuku
- Dai Hōshō as Pakunoda
- Daiki Ise as Uvogin
- Keigo Kitamura as Silva
- Taizō Shiina as Zeno
- Hiroko Iwata as Senritsu
- Yūne Sakurai as Neon
- Shūhei Izumi as Light
- Haruki Kiyama as Hisoka
- Motohiro Ōta as Chrollo
The first stage play ran in May 2023 at the The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo.Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English on October 3.
Togashi revealed in March that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization.
The manga went on hiatus in January, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.
Sources: Weekly Shonen Jump first 2024 issue, Hunter X Hunter The Stage's website