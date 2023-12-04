Hunter x Hunter Manga Gets 2nd Stage Play in March 2024

Stage play runs from March 16-31, April 6-14

The first 2024 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump revealed on Monday that Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga is inspiring a second stage play in March and April, 2024.

Image via Hunter x Hunter The Stage's website ©P98-24・『HUNTER×HUNTER』THE STAGE 2製作委員会

Hunter X Hunter Stage 2 will run at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from March 16-31 and at the Umeda Arts Theater Dramacity in Osaka from April 6-14. Akira Yamazaki is writing and directing the play, and Gō Sakabe is composing the music.

The play will star:

Shion Ōtomo as Gon

Nichika Akutsu as Killua

Yūki Ogoe as Kurapika

as Kurapika Shōri Kondō as Leorio

Mitsu Murata as Nobunaga

as Nobunaga Raima Hiramatsu as Feitan

Yūka Akino as Machi

Shōgo Tazuru as Finks

Yoshinari Oribe as Shalnark

Yuria Satō as Shizuku

Dai Hōshō as Pakunoda

Daiki Ise as Uvogin

as Uvogin Keigo Kitamura as Silva

as Silva Taizō Shiina as Zeno

Hiroko Iwata as Senritsu

Yūne Sakurai as Neon

Shūhei Izumi as Light

Haruki Kiyama as Hisoka

Motohiro Ōta as Chrollo

The first stage play ran in May 2023 at the The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo.

Togashi launched the manga in'smagazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films , and several original video anime titles.published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022.shipped the 37th volume in English on October 3.

Togashi revealed in March that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization.

The manga went on hiatus in January, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.