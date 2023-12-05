Tsurun Hatomune's Service Wars Manga Ends

Manga launched on March 26

Image via Amazon Japan © Tsurun Hatomune, Shueisha

Tsurun Hatomune announced on Twitter on Saturday that Shueisha has published the final chapter of the Sekkyaku Musō ( Service Wars ) manga on the Shonen Jump+ website.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus publishes the series in English digitally and describes the story:

In a shopping district of closed shutters and turned keys, Ajimaru, a lone Chinese restaurant, bravely faces its impending closure. Everything changes when they serve up a free meal to the starving Nasunosuke, wandering waiter extraordinaire, who might be just what they need to spice up their shop!

Hatomune launched the series on the website on March 26. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on Sunday. The fourth volume ships on January 4.

Hatomune launched the Mitama Security: Spirit Busters ( Mitama SecuREIty ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2019, and ended in August 2020. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in October 2020. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English digitally.

