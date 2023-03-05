Mitama Security: Spirit Busters' Tsurun Hatomune Launches New Manga on March 26

The Shonen Jump+ website and app announced last week that manga author Tsurun Hatomune will launch a new manga titled Sekkyaku Musō (Unrivaled Customer Service) on the service on March 26. The announcement teases, "Are you ready to be treated?"

Image via Tsurun Hatomune's Twitter account © Tsurun Hatomune, Shueisha

Hatomune launched the Mitama Security: Spirit Busters ( Mitama SecuREIty ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2019, and ended in August 2020. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in October 2020. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English digitally.

Hatomune serialized the Mukidashi no Hakuchō (The Naked Swan) manga on the Shonen Jump+ website. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in February 2019. The manga was ranked #15 in the "Web Manga" category of book and manga news magazine Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.