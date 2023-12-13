×
News
Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Main Cast, Staff, July 2024 Premiere

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Shōgo Sakata, Moeha Nochimoto, Maaya Uchida star in anime by ROLL2

Kadokawa started streaming the first promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Shihon Takamura and illustrator Almic's Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai (Love Between Twins is Indivisible) light novel series on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's main cast, staff, and July 2024 premiere.

Kadokawa also revealed the anime's key visual:

futago.png
© 2023 髙村資本/KADOKAWA/ふたきれ製作委員会

The anime stars:

Shōgo Sakata as Jun Shirosaki
futagojun.png
© 2023 髙村資本/KADOKAWA/ふたきれ製作委員会
Moeha Nochimoto as Rumi Shingūji
futagorumi.png
© 2023 髙村資本/KADOKAWA/ふたきれ製作委員会
Maaya Uchida as Naori Shingūji
futagonaori.png
© 2023 髙村資本/KADOKAWA/ふたきれ製作委員会

The anime will premiere in July 2024. infinite is producing, and ROLL2 is animating the series.

The romantic comedy follows a boy named Jun who is childhood friends with two twin girls with different personalities. He ends up in a love triangle with Rumi, who looks boyish but is an otome (maiden) on the inside, and her twin sister Naori, who is a cute otaku.

The first volume of the novels debuted in May 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume on March 10. Okari launched a manga adaptation in Comic Dengeki DaiohG in April 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on July 26.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
