Blue Box TV Anime Reveals Teaser Video, More Cast

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed a teaser trailer, animation studio, and one more cast member for the television anime adaptation of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga.

Akari Kitō joins the cast as Hina Chono.

Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

Image via Blue Box anime's Twitter account ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The anime starsas Taiki Inomata andas Chinatsu Kano.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 4. Viz Media published the manga's seventh volume physically on November 7, and will publish the eighth volume on January 2.

