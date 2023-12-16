My Hero Academia Anime's 4th Film Opens in Summer 2024

Film visual revealed

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed that the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise will premiere in summer 2024. The event also revealed a visual for the film.

Image via My Hero Academia's website ©「僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE」製作委員会 ©堀越耕平／集英社

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will serve as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film will have an original story that will take place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.

The anime franchise has previously had three films. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021, and eventually earned more than US$10 million.