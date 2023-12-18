Innai Keisatsu Live-Action TV Series Reveals SennaRin to Perform Opening Theme Song

Image via Music Natalie © SennaRin

The staff of the live-action television series adaptation of Tsutomu Sakai and Ichi Hayashi 's Innai Keisatsu: Asclepius no Hebi manga announced on Monday SennaRin will perform the opening theme song "NOD."

Hiroyuki Sawano will compose and arrange the song. Sawano will also compose the ending theme song "pray" by Eve . The single for "NOD" will release on January 20. This marks the first time Sawano has composed music for a Fuji TV series in 13 years.

The series stars Kenta Kiritani , Kōji Seto , Neru Nagahama, and Masachika Ichimura . The series will debut on January 12 on Fuji TV .

Junichi Ishikawa will direct the series, and Emi Amamoto will pen the screenplay, along with Hayato Morahashi and Hikaru Soma.

Sakai and Hayashi launched the manga in Young Champion in 2021. Akita Publishing shipped the fifth compiled volume on July 20. The sixth volume ships on December 20.

The story centers on clerical worker Kawamoto, who mans the "police box" at a general hospital. One day, he discovers the Tondemo Hospital detective Murai there. His appearance coincides with the return of the genius surgeon Sakakibara. What ensues is a battle between the genius surgeon and the hospital detective in an "authentic medical x detective drama."



Source: Music Natalie