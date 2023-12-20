Universal Studios Japan Adds Detective Conan Attraction

'Theater-style live entertainment' attraction to be added in spring 2024

Universal Studios Japan revealed on Tuesday that the Osaka location of the theme park will add an attraction based on Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga series in spring 2024.

Image via Universal Studios Japan's Twitter

The attraction will be "theater-style live entertainment" and promises "ultimate tension". It is also part of the festivities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. More details will be revealed in mid-January.

The theme park has collaborated with the Detective Conan franchise before, but this is the first time the park will feature a regular attraction dedicated to the series.

The announcement comes after the amusement park had revealed it is adding a Donkey Kong Country area to the Super Nintendo World section of the park. The addition will come in spring 2024.

Universal Studios Japan 's Super Nintendo World area officially opened in March 2021. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. According to NHK , the park invested over 6 billion yen (about US$56 million) in the new area to raise attendance to record levels. Construction began in 2017.

Sources: Universal Studios Japan, Comic Natalie