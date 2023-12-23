Tokyo Revengers Last Mission Game's Release Delayed to February 2024

JVC Kenwood and Victor Entertainment announced on Friday that the Tokyo Revengers Last Mission game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and on PC via DMM Games in February 2024. The game was originally slated to launch in winter 2023. Pre-registration is available now for the iOS, Android, and DMM Games versions.

Image via Tokyo Revengers Last Mission game's Twitter account ©和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 ©Victor Entertainment

The game will be free-to-play with in-game item purchases, and will tackle the main time loop story of Ken Wakui 's original manga.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2022. Weekly Shōnen Magazine is serializing the Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga has inspired three television anime series and three live-action films.