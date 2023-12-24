Riichirou Inagaki, Yusuke Murata's Eyeshield 21 Manga Gets New Chapter for 21st Anniversary

©Kome Studio, Village Studio/Shueisha

The fourth and fifth combined 2024 issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will publish a new chapter ofand'sAmerican football manga in the magazine's ninth issue on January 29. The new chapter will have 55 pages including a color page, and will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the manga.

Inagaki ( Dr. Stone storywriter) and Murata ( One-Punch Man artist) launched the Eyeshield 21 manga in July 2002. Viz Media released all 37 volumes in North America, and it describes the story:

Wimpy Sena Kobayakawa has been running away from bullies all his life. But when the football gear comes on, things change—Sena's speed and uncanny ability to elude big bullies just might give him what it takes to become a great high school football hero!

The manga inspired a 145-episode television anime series in 2005-2008, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2010-2011. Crunchyroll is streaming the series online.

Murata posted an anime short for the manga in August, which he directed and Village Studio animated to commemorate the manga's 21st anniversary.