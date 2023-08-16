News
Yūsuke Murata Posts Completed Anime Short for Eyeshield 21 Manga's 21st Anniversary, Reveals One-Shot Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account of One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yūsuke Murata began streaming on Tuesday a sound version of the special 43-second anime short directed by him and animated by Village Studio to commemorate the 21st anniversary of his and Riichirou Inagaki's Eyeshield 21 manga. The video is also an announcement for his new one-shot manga "BRAIN x BRAVE," which is coming soon to Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service.
「アイシールド２１」読み切り告知アニメに音をつけてみました(@NEBU_KURO)August 15
Murata posted the soundless version of the short on June 5. He had teased an upcoming one-shot announcement for the anniversary at the same time.Murata and Inagaki (Dr. Stone) launched the Eyeshield 21 manga in July 2002. Viz Media released all 37 volumes in North America, and it describes the story:
Wimpy Sena Kobayakawa has been running away from bullies all his life. But when the football gear comes on, things change—Sena's speed and uncanny ability to elude big bullies just might give him what it takes to become a great high school football hero!
The manga inspired a 145-episode television anime series in 2005-2008, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2010-2011. Crunchyroll is streaming the series online.
Murata directed and animated a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short in September 2021, also with Village Studio.
Murata is working on the Zaiyuki anime project with Village Studio. He had stated that he was currently working on an original animation.
Source: Yūsuke Murata's Twitter account