Yūsuke Murata Directs Special Anime Short for Eyeshield 21 Manga's 21st Anniversary

Murata to post completed version alongside one-shot announcement

The official Twitter account of One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yūsuke Murata began streaming on Monday a special 43-second anime short directed by him and animated by Village Studio to commemorate the 21st anniversary of his and Riichirou Inagaki 's Eyeshield 21 manga. The video is a silent short, but Murata stated that he will post a completed version alongside a one-shot announcement for the anniversary.

©Kome Studio, Village Studio/Shueisha

Eyeshield 21

Wimpy Sena Kobayakawa has been running away from bullies all his life. But when the football gear comes on, things change—Sena's speed and uncanny ability to elude big bullies just might give him what it takes to become a great high school football hero!

Murata and Inagaki () launched themanga in July 2002.released all 37 volumes in North America, and it describes the story:

The manga inspired a 145-episode television anime series in 2005-2008, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2010-2011. Crunchyroll is streaming the series online.

Murata directed and animated a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short in September 2021, also with Village Studio .

Murata is working on the Zaiyuki anime project with Village Studio . He had stated that he was currently working on an original animation.