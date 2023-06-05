News
Yūsuke Murata Directs Special Anime Short for Eyeshield 21 Manga's 21st Anniversary
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account of One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yūsuke Murata began streaming on Monday a special 43-second anime short directed by him and animated by Village Studio to commemorate the 21st anniversary of his and Riichirou Inagaki's Eyeshield 21 manga. The video is a silent short, but Murata stated that he will post a completed version alongside a one-shot announcement for the anniversary.
「アイシールド２１」２１周年特別読み切りの告知アニメを作ってます。音声と効果がまだ入ってない状態ですが一旦アップ。(@NEBU_KURO)June 5
Wimpy Sena Kobayakawa has been running away from bullies all his life. But when the football gear comes on, things change—Sena's speed and uncanny ability to elude big bullies just might give him what it takes to become a great high school football hero!
The manga inspired a 145-episode television anime series in 2005-2008, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2010-2011. Crunchyroll is streaming the series online.
Murata directed and animated a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short in September 2021, also with Village Studio.
Murata is working on the Zaiyuki anime project with Village Studio. He had stated that he was currently working on an original animation.
Source: Yūsuke Murata's Twitter account