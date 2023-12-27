Kaitō's Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyūtan Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Light novel series launched in 2019; manga adaptation's 1st volume free online until January 9

The official Twitter account of Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint announced on Wednesday that a television anime adaptation is in the works for Kaito 's Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyūtan ( The story of an exploration hero who has worked his way up from common people ) light novel series. Akita Publishing 's YanChan Web ( Young Champion ) website is also publishing the first volume of the light novel series' manga adaptation by Terio Teri for free until January 9.

© Kaitō, Arumikku, HJ Bunko

Kaito

launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019. HJ Bunko imprint published the first volume with illustration byin July 2021. The light novels' seventh volume launched on September 29.

The light novels' story centers on Kaito Takagi, a high school student with a mob character and low status. He's an ordinary explorer who hunts slime everyday in dungeons that appear in Japan. One day, he encounters a golden slime that he has never seen before. Baffled, he still manages to defeat the slime, and get an extremely rare item called the "servant card," which can summon mythical beings, and has a value of hundreds of millions. Once he is decided, he is also able to summon Valkyrie, a beautiful warrior maiden. Kaito starts his adventure to rise from being a mob to a hero.

Teri launched the light novels' manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in August 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and the third volume on Wednesday.

