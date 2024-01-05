News
Actor Christian Oliver Passes Away in Plane Crash
posted on by Alex Mateo
Oliver played Snake Oiler in 2008 live-action Speed Racer film
Actor Christian Oliver (real name Christian Klepser) and his two daughters Madita Klepser (age 10) and Annik Klepser (age 12) passed away on Thursday due to a plane crash. They were in a small plane that crashed into the sea off a Caribbean island. The pilot and plane owner Robert Sachs also passed away. Oliver was 51.
Oliver played Snake Oiler in the the Wachowskis' 2008 American live-action film adaptation of Speed Racer. He was part of The Good German, Valkyrie, and the recent Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film. Oliver also played Brian Keller in the Saved By the Bell: The New Class series.
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force stated that shortly after take-off, their aircraft had experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean. The single-engine plane took off from F Mitchell Airport in Becquia on Thursday afternoon and was headed to St. Lucia.
Source: Deadline (Denise Petski)