Yuu Minamoto's Kasen Kōshu Yawa Manga Ends

The February issue of Akita Publishing 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Saturday that Yuu Minamoto 's Kasen Kōshu Yawa: Sono Reijin, Kōkyū no Yami o Kiru (The Night Tale of Princess Kasen: That Beauty, Cuts Through the Darkness of the Palace) manga will end in the March issue on February 6.

The story follows the rumored illegitimate Princess Kasen and her political struggles in the court of Kisho.

Minamoto debuted the manga in 2019, based on author Tōko Kisaki and illustrator Roro Kamijō 's light novel series, which began in 2018. Akita Publishing shipped the first compiled book volume in November 2020. The fifth volume shipped on June 15.

Minamoto ended the Haken no Ninja Akabane (Temp Ninja Akabane) manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on March 6. Minamoto launched the manga in Manga Cross in July 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's third volume in June 2022.

Tokyopop published Minamoto's Samurai Harem: Asu no Yoichi manga in North America, while Sentai Filmworks and Section23 Films released the Asu no Yoichi! anime. Minamoto and Bamboo Blade writer Masahiro Totsuka launched their Haru Polish manga about a high-school girl in a swordfighting club in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2011, and ended it in November 2012.