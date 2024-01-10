Crunchyroll to Stream Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!, Snack Basue, Yamishibai 12 Anime

Anime debut this month for winter season

© 豊田悠／SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「チェリまほ」製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the, andanime for the winter 2024 season.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the television anime adaptation of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The anime will debut on Wednesday and will air on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo .

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tomoki Hasegawa is composing the music.



© フォビドゥン澁川／集英社・「スナックバス江」常連一同

Crunchyroll

Snack Basue

will begin streaming the anime of'smanga on Friday.

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX on Friday, BS Asahi and HTB on January 14, and AT-X on January 15.

The gag comedy manga centers on a bar in Sapporo's North 24th neighborhood, five stations away from the Susukino business district. There, the bar's proprietor, junior proprietor, odd regular customers, and its share of walk-ins recount their strange lives.

Minoru Ashina ( Isekai Quartet , Kaiju Girls , Nights with a Cat ) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai , and is also writing and supervising the series' scripts, as well as serving as animation director. Tomiyama. is the character designer and the chief animation director. Jun'ichi Ōkubo is the compositing director of photography. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director, while Yuji Furuya is credited for sound effects. Bit Groove Promotion is credited for sound production. Shōta Kowashi is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is credited for music production.



© 「闇芝居」製作委員会2023

Crunchyroll

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 12

will stream, the 12th season of thetelevision anime, on January 14 at 3:45 p.m. EST.

Akira Funada is again directing the anime at the studio ILCA in collaboration with ILCASHIPS . Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhi Sasagi , Choji Yoshikawa , and Saori Aoki . Muto Shoma is storyboarding the series, and animators include Yū Ebihara , Momoka Higurashi , jimmy, " nishiyama&rie ," Seidō Kawanabe, Utano Hongo, and Tadao Yamagawa (not all name romanizations are confirmed).

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 11th season premiered in July.



Source: Email correspondence