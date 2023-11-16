Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 12th Season in January

New series to focus on theme of "rules"

© 「闇芝居」製作委員会2023

The staff of thetelevision anime announced on Thursday that the anime is getting a 12th season that will air on thechannel starting in January 2024. The new season's theme will be "rules."

Cast members in the new season include: Kanji Tsuda , Ryō Shinoda , Yutaka Shimizu , Ponzu , Jujumaru Honda, Seiyū Yoshida , Asuka Nagatsuki , Yō Koizumi , Yūka Shidomi , Satoko Tsuchiya , and Saori Aoki .

Akira Funada is again directing the anime at the studio ILCA in collaboration with ILCASHIPS . Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhi Sasagi , Choji Yoshikawa , and Saori Aoki . Muto Shoma is storyboarding the series, and animators include Yū Ebihara , Momoka Higurashi , jimmy, " nishiyama&rie ," Seidō Kawanabe, Utano Hongo, and Tadao Yamagawa (not all name romanizations are confirmed).

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 11th and most recent season premiered in July.

The project inspired a spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the previous seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series.