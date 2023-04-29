Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 11th Season in July

The staff of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime announced on Saturday that there will be a 11th season premiering on the TV Tokyo channel in July. The new series will have the theme of "anew" or "again" as it tells new urban legends.

Kanji Tsuda reprises his role as the Storyteller.

Akira Funada is again directing the anime at the studio ILCA in collaboration with yell. Hiromu Kumamoto and Mitsuhi Sasagi are writing the scripts again, joined by Choji Yoshikawa and Norio Yamakawa . Shōma Mutō, Momoka Higurashi, Yū Ebihara , " Hiroshi Nishiyama & Rie," and jimmy are animating.

The ending theme song is "Masquerade Parade" by the band Qujila Yoluno Machi.

Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories

The originalseries of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theaterproductions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 10th and most recent season premiered in January 2022. The project inspired a spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the previous seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Anime studios ILCA and yell reunited for the original television anime series KJ File in July 2022.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series. This production did not use regular video footage, but instead composited still photos of landscape paintings with photos of the cast, in the style of the original anime. The live-action episodes featured both remakes of popular stories from the anime, and its own original stories. The cast included idols and actors from "2.5D stage plays."

Source: Comic Natalie