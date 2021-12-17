Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 10th Season in January

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime will get a 10th season that will premiere in January.

Kanji Tsuda reprises his role as the Storyteller. Other cast members include: Tsubasa Kizu , Taiga Fukazawa , Ryō Shinoda , Keisuke Sonoyama, Masaki Sawai , Ponzu , Toshiko Sawada , Issei Futamata , Reiko Mori, Sayaka Senbongi , Risae Matsuda , Nana Yamasaki, Nene Naninu , and Aoi Mizushina.

ILCA is again producing the anime, with production cooperation by yell and DRAWIZ . Akira Funada and Kenichi Sugimoto are credited for overall direction, while Kōichi Hirata , Naoya Miyasō, Yōsuke Inoue, and Megumi Yokoyama are credited as individual episode directors. Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhi Sasagi , and Kanako Ishigami .

Animators include: Rin Kaname, jimmy, Kōichi Sugaya, Hiiragi Watanabe, Momoka Higure, and Fūgetsu.

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the ninth and most recent season premiered on July 11. The project inspired a previous spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed all nine seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series. The production does not use regular video footage, but instead composites still photos of landscape paintings with photos of the cast, in the style of the original anime. The live-action episodes feature both remakes of popular stories from the anime, and its own original stories. The cast includes idols and actors from "2.5D stage plays."