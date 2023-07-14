'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Manga Gets TV Anime

Square Enix announced on Friday that Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

© 豊田悠／SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「チェリまほ」製作委員会

Toyota also posted a celebratory image on Twitter on Friday.

Chiaki Kobayashi stars as as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Ryōta Suzuki as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa.

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is overseeing the series scripts.

© Yuu Toyota, Square Enix

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018, and Square Enix will publish the 12th volume on July 22.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.