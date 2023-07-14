News
'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Square Enix announced on Friday that Yū Toyota's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! (30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.
Toyota also posted a celebratory image on Twitter on Friday.
「30歳まで童貞だと魔法使いになれるらしい」#チェリまほ のTVアニメ化が決定しました！最初はtwitterに投稿した4Pの漫画がアニメになるなんて夢のようです。アニメ化はずっと応援して下さった読者の皆様のおかげです。本当にありがとうございます…！ pic.twitter.com/GUAKKrt2kd— 豊田悠🍒 チェリまほアニメ化＆12巻7/22発売 (@toyotayou) July 14, 2023
Chiaki Kobayashi stars as as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Ryōta Suzuki as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa.
Yoshiko Okuda (Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits-) is directing the anime at Satelight. Takahiro Kishida (Durarara!!, Haikyu!!, Puella Magi Madoka Magica) is designing the characters, and Tomoko Konparu (Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits-, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000%, Nodame Cantabile) is overseeing the series scripts.Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!
The manga began serialization on pixiv's Gangan pixiv service in 2018, and Square Enix will publish the 12th volume on July 22.
The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.
The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.
Sources: Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! anime's website, MoCa News