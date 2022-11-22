'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Manga Gets Live-Action Thai Series

Tawan Vihokratana, Thitipoom Techaapaikhun star in series

Thai entertainment company GMMTV announced on Tuesday that it is adapting Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga into a live-action Thai series with Nattapong Mongkolsawat (Theory of Love) as director. Tawan Vihokratana (left in image below) and Thitipoom Techaapaikhun (right) star as the main leads.

Yū Toyota drew the below image the celebrate the announcement.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018, and the manga's 11th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Tuesday. Square Enix Manga released the fifth volume on August 23, and it is the first boys-love manga that the company has published in English.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series already inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan on April 8 earlier this year.

