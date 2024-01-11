News
Koji Shinasaka's Tohai Mahjong Manga Gets TV Anime This Year
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pony Canyon announced on Thursday that Kōji Shinasaka's Tōhai - Ura Route Mahjong Tōhairoku manga is getting a television anime adaptation titled Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku that will debut this year.
The below video has English subtitles.
Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yuki Kishida are composing the music.
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.
Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the Tōhai: Cold Girl manga. Tōhai: Cold Girl is ongoing and currently has five volumes. The sixth volume will ship on January 18.
The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.
