News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 21-27

posted on by Alex Mateo
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 anime; Witch Life in a Micro Room, My Boss Is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.99 January 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 BDCite Warner Bros. US$69.99 January 23
Kitty's Triple Header BDAnimeNewsNetwork Kitty Media US$29.99 January 23
Kitty's Triple Header DVDPlease Kitty Media US$29.98 January 23
RahXephon Complete Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 January 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Blitz GN 3Cite Ablaze US$12.99 January 23
Bocchi the Rock! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Boy's Abyss GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 23
Chained Soldier GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Cheeky Brat GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
A Condition Called Love GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 23
The Darwin Incident GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 January 23
Dead Mount Death Play GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 23
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 23
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 23
The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 23
Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 11Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 23
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
How Do We Relationship? GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 23
I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 January 23
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
In the Land of Leadale GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean GN 2Please Viz Media US$25.00 January 23
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 4Please Titan Manga US$12.99 January 23
Maiden of the Needle GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Mob Psycho 100 GN 13Please Dark Horse US$11.99 January 24
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 23
My Boss Is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill! GNPlease Seven Seas US$24.99 January 23
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 23
No Longer Heroine GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 13 (hardcover)Please Square Enix US$22.99 January 23
The Summer You Were There GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 23
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Tokyo Babylon GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 23
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 5Please One Peace Books US$10.95 January 23
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aliens Area GNs 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each January 23
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 8Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 24
Bocchi the Rock! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Boss Bride Days GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
Boy's Abyss GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 23
Bride of the Barrier Master GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Cat + Gamer GN 1Please Dark Horse US$6.99 January 23
Chained Soldier GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Cheeky Brat GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
The Darwin Incident GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
DAYS GN 39Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
Dead Mount Death Play GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
The Deer King GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
Doll-Kara GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 24
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 24
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 3Please Yen Press US$9.99 January 23
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
Gacha Girls Corps GN 4Please Kaiten Books US$8.99 January 27
Gamaran: Shura GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 24
Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 23
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
How Do We Relationship? GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 23
I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 3Please Vertical US$10.99 January 23
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
In the Land of Leadale GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean GN 2Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 23
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 4Please Titan Manga US$12.99 January 23
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 1Please Dark Horse US$8.99 January 23
La Ragazza: Living with Francesca GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 24
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 24
Love Pistols GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 23
Maiden of the Needle GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Me & Roboco GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 23
Mob Psycho 100 GN 13Please Dark Horse US$6.99 January 23
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
My Boss Is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill! GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 January 23
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
My Home Hero GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
No Longer Heroine GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
PPPPPP GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 23
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 23
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Space Brothers GN 43Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
The Summer You Were There GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Teppu GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23
Tokyo Babylon GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 5Please One Peace Books US$10.95 January 23
We Can't Do Just Plain Love GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 January 23
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 23
You're My Cutie!! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 7Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 January 23
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 18Please Yen Press US$18.00 January 23
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.00 January 23
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Back to the Battlefield: The Veteran Heroes Return to the Fray! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 25
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 10Cite Yen Press US$8.99 January 23
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 26
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 24
I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 22
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 23
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 21Please Yen Press US$7.99 January 23
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 18Please Yen Press US$9.99 January 23
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 24
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 January 23
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 24
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 23
Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 23

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$49.99 January 25
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite Sega US$69.99 January 26
Tekken 8 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$69.99 January 26


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
