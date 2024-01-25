News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 21-27
posted on by Alex Mateo
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 anime; Witch Life in a Micro Room, My Boss Is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.99
|January 23
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 BDCite
|Warner Bros.
|US$69.99
|January 23
|Kitty's Triple Header BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|January 23
|Kitty's Triple Header DVDPlease
|Kitty Media
|US$29.98
|January 23
|RahXephon Complete Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|January 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Blitz GN 3Cite
|Ablaze
|US$12.99
|January 23
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Boy's Abyss GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 23
|Chained Soldier GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Cheeky Brat GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|A Condition Called Love GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 23
|The Darwin Incident GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.95
|January 23
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 23
|Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 23
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 23
|The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 23
|Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 23
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|How Do We Relationship? GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 23
|I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 23
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|In the Land of Leadale GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|January 23
|Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 4Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|January 23
|Maiden of the Needle GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 13Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|January 24
|Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 23
|My Boss Is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill! GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|January 23
|My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 23
|No Longer Heroine GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 13 (hardcover)Please
|Square Enix
|US$22.99
|January 23
|The Summer You Were There GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 23
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Tokyo Babylon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 23
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 5Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|January 23
|Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
|Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 23
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aliens Area GNs 1-3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|January 23
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 8Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 24
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Boss Bride Days GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|Boy's Abyss GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 23
|Bride of the Barrier Master GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Cat + Gamer GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Chained Soldier GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Cheeky Brat GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|The Darwin Incident GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|DAYS GN 39Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|The Deer King GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|Doll-Kara GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 24
|Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 24
|Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|January 23
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|Gacha Girls Corps GN 4Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|January 27
|Gamaran: Shura GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 24
|Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|How Do We Relationship? GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 23
|I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|January 23
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|In the Land of Leadale GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|January 23
|Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 4Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|January 23
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|January 23
|La Ragazza: Living with Francesca GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 24
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 24
|Love Pistols GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Maiden of the Needle GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Me & Roboco GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 13Please
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|My Boss Is a Giant: He Manages My Every Need With Enormous Skill! GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 23
|My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|My Home Hero GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|No Longer Heroine GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|PPPPPP GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 23
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 23
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Space Brothers GN 43Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|The Summer You Were There GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Teppu GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
|Tokyo Babylon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 5Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|January 23
|We Can't Do Just Plain Love GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|January 23
|Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 23
|You're My Cutie!! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 23
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 7Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 23
|The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|January 23
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|January 23
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Back to the Battlefield: The Veteran Heroes Return to the Fray! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 25
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 10Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 23
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 26
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 24
|I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 22
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 23
|The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 23
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|January 23
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 24
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|January 23
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 24
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 23
|Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 23
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$49.99
|January 25
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|Sega
|US$69.99
|January 26
|Tekken 8 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$69.99
|January 26
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.